The City of Tukwila this week launched its “Great Tukwila Carryout” marketing campaign to help support Tukwila restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery services during the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

“The Coronavirus pandemic is impacting all businesses in Tukwila, both large and small,” said Allan Ekberg, Mayor of Tukwila. “We are looking for ways to support our business community during this unprecedent time and hope that this campaign will help drive business to Tukwila restaurants offering carryout and delivery options.”

The City of Tukwila is home to nearly 200 restaurants, including well-known national chains and small unique local restaurants. Many are offering takeout and delivery options during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Patrons are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines when picking up order or receiving orders from delivery drivers. The complete list of Tukwila restaurants offering services can be found at TuwkilaWA.gov/restaurants. Patrons are encouraged to use #GreatTukwilaCarryout on social media and to tag @discover_tukwila on Instagram.

The City’s campaign includes a billboard ad at the busy intersection of S. 180th Street and West Valley Hwy, social media posts, limited digital ad buys with South King Media, and third party promotion from various partners including the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, @SeaSouthChamber.

“We appreciate the City’s efforts to help promote Southside businesses during the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order,” said Andrea Reay, President/CEO, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. “We are happy to partner with the City on this great campaign and to serve our community. We are stronger together.”

Funding for this campaign comes from the City’s Lodging Tax funds, which under State law, can only be used for tourism promotion activities.

