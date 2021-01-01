The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser will be virtual this year, and will run from Jan. 15–29, 2021.

This great, local event raises money for the Highline Area and White Center Food Banks, and was usually held at the Burien Community Center, as both lunch and dinner events.

Join Us for Two Weeks of Virtual Activities

to Help Fight Hunger In Our Community!

Jan. 15-29, 2021

Empty Bowls events raise money across the country to combat hunger in our communities.

Due to COVID-19, food banks are experiencing a sharp increase in need. You can help by participating in the virtual Burien Empty Bowls fundraising event for local food banks. Join us for two weeks of virtual activities, including:

Donate to support the Highline and White Center Food Banks Purchase a raffle ticket for fun items such as serving bowls and more! Watch videos to learn more about our wonderful foodbanks Follow the event on Facebook and Instagram for the following: Share soup recipes to be entered into a drawing to be an Empty Bowls Soup Judge for the 2022 event! Throwback Thursday pics of past events Soup making videos from some of our best soup winners! And more!



All proceeds will benefit the Highline & White Center Food Banks.

Event brought to you by the City of Burien and Discover Burien.

More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/1112652452527340/

