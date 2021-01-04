Puget Sound fire units responded to the report of smoke from an abandoned apartment being demolished in the 3200 block of S. 208th Street in SeaTac (map below) on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Firefighters say they found a transient asleep near a small fire.
The blaze was extinguished and one person was treated and released.
