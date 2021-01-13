SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are sharing a story about how officers often use ‘Spidey Sense’ when on patrol:

It’s called “Spidey Sense” – the feeling that something just isn’t right. Our deputies rely on their spidey sense every day to keep our community safe and solve crime.

On Jan. 5, 2021 at 10:47 p.m., a King County deputy on routine patrol drove into a gas station in the 20600 block of Military Road South in SeaTac.

The deputy noticed a dark colored Ford Taurus parked in a far corner of the lot with the windows fogged up. Cue the “Spidey Sense.”

The deputy ran the license plate, and dispatch advised the vehicle was listed as stolen. The deputy stayed out of view and called for backup.

When backup arrived, the deputies got the driver and passenger out of the vehicle. As the driver was being detained, he muttered “There is no way this is stolen.” Whoops! The deputy never said anything about the car being stolen, so why did the driver go there? Hmm.

The passenger of the vehicle denied knowledge that the vehicle was stolen and, since deputies were unable to prove otherwise, he was released at the scene. The driver was arrested.

Inside the vehicle were several large boxes of baby diapers and brand new unopened electric tools. There was also a box of Fruity Pebbles cereal on the floor, but that’s another matter.

The male admitted the diapers were stolen from nearby stores. The tools were stolen from a Bellevue hardware store.

The suspect, a city of Kent resident, was booked into the King County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. Bellevue Police will be handling the case of the stolen tools, so additional charges may be coming for this individual.

As a reminder, we do not show suspect’s faces until they have been formally charged.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office