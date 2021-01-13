Photo of a couple of windstorm victims at Three Tree Point by Scott Schaefer

An incredibly strong, blustery windstorm – with gusts over 59 MPH – whipped through the region overnight, knocking out power to well, most everybody in south King County.

The National Weather Service said that peak wind gusts occurred between midnight and 1:15 a.m., and that’s when most power went out, most likely due to falling trees and branches.

Seattle City Light says that power won’t be restored to most customers until around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. As of 11 a.m., City Light said that over 41,000 customers were still without power, down from a peak of 72,000.

Puget Sound Energy said that – as of 4:30 a.m. – it had approximately 315,000 customers without power.

The awning on Classic Eats in Olde Burien was blown down. Photo courtesy John White.

Due to the power outage, several businesses are either opening late or are closed for the day.