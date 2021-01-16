SeaTac Deputy Mayor Peter Kwon has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 Transportation and Infrastructure Services (TIS) Federal Advocacy Committee.

Kwon was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

The appointment was announced this week by NLC President Kathy Maness, councilmember, Lexington, South Carolina.

“As a major transportation hub with the busiest airport in the State of Washington, I am happy to represent the City of SeaTac on a national level and advocate for our local communities,” Kwon said.

As a committee member, Kwon will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina, and President of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Peter Kwon join NLC’s TIS committee on behalf of his residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.