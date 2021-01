MISSING : Minnie the dog is missing. She’s a rescue dog from Texas, who got spooked at Sea-Tac Airport and bolted on Jan. 2, 2021.

The last sighting of Minnie was on Jan. 10, 2021 heading north, near 146th.

She is a “Do Not Chase” dog but please call in any sighting situation.

Sightings in SeaTac/Burien areas originally but could have traveled outside of those areas by now.

Please share and Do not chase but CALL WITH ANY SIGHTINGS and help will come

713-294-8020

OR

206-552-0304