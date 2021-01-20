Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Precious-Grace Tago.

Precious, as she’s known to family, was last seen in the Tukwila area.

She is 4’11” and weighs 130 pounds.

Her family hopes Precious will be seen around her native-West Seattle/Burien community as she’s a mother who is “never far from her children.”

“Loving and caring” were the words immediately shared by family when asked to describe her.