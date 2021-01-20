Crews working on the Federal Way Link Extension will be closing State Route 99 between South 204th Street and South 208th Street in SeaTac this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to move Sound Transit construction equipment across the roadway.

All lanes of SR 99 will be closed beginning Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Northbound drivers will be detoured around the closure by heading west on South 208th Street, north on 24th Avenue South, and east on South 200th Street back to SR 99. Drivers traveling south will head west on South 200th Street, south on 26th Avenue South, and east on South 208th Street back to SR 99.

This work is weather dependent. All project construction work is done under stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The Federal Way Link Extension will open for service in 2024. For more information on the Federal Way Link Extension and to sign up for project updates, visit www.soundtransit.org/fwlink.