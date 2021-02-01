SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying an alleged car prowler suspect caught on camera recently at a SeaTac hotel parking lot:

On Jan. 29, 2021 at 1 a.m., our 9-1-1 communications center received a call from a hotel employee in the 17100 block of International Boulevard South in SeaTac (map below), a contract partner of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller stated that he was monitoring the security video and saw two males in the parking lot trying the door handles to parked vehicles. He further reported the men were now in a black Prius, trying to get it started. Just before deputies arrived, dispatch advised both men were now out of the vehicle and had walked off.

Deputies located one male, who was immediately taken into custody, but the other man ran off southbound on International Boulevard. A K9 track of the outstanding suspect found items of clothing that he had taken off in order to change his appearance. This included a black face mask, a black jacket and a black Lakers hat. Unfortunately, deputies were unable to find the second male.

The man in our custody was found to have outstanding warrants and was booked into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) jail. Charges of Attempted Vehicle Theft are pending.

The photo below is of the second male who got away. If you recognize him, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21003191.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office