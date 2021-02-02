For the entire month of February, the Highline Heritage Museum will be honoring Black History Month, our nation’s way of showing respect and recognition.

“Black History Month is our American History,” the museum said.

The museum is currently closed to on-site visitors, but you can still enjoy their offerings online:

Become a member here: https://highlinehistory.org/support/membership/

“Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history,” History.com says. “Also known as African American History Month, the event grew out of ‘Negro History Week,’ the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating Black history.”

Below is a video discussion on Black History Month featuring Brian J. Carter, 4Culture Executive Director:



