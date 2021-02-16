A massive fire burned an auto shop in SeaTac on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2021.

Puget Sound Fire says the intense commercial fire – which started at around Noon – was on the east side in the 21100 block of International Blvd. (map below); this building may house Guru Auto Tech.

In addition to Puget Sound Fire, crews from South King Fire, Tukwila, King County Medic One and Zone3 Fire Rehab responded.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the building when it caught fire, or if there are any injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing numerous explosions caused by the blaze.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.