A massive fire burned an auto shop in SeaTac on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2021.
Puget Sound Fire says the intense commercial fire – which started at around Noon – was on the east side in the 21100 block of International Blvd. (map below); this building may house Guru Auto Tech.
In addition to Puget Sound Fire, crews from South King Fire, Tukwila, King County Medic One and Zone3 Fire Rehab responded.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the building when it caught fire, or if there are any injuries.
Witnesses reported hearing numerous explosions caused by the blaze.
Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Puget Sound Fire on scene of a commercial fire at 21200 International Blvd in SeaTac. PIO is en route.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 16, 2021
Firefighters working to extinguish commercial fire at 211th and International Blvd. pic.twitter.com/ln2GK1mtQP
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 16, 2021
Crews from multiple agencies still on scene of large fire at auto detail shop and extinguishing hot spots. No injuries, cause under investigation. Thanks to our partners at @Southkingfire @tukwilafd @KingCoMedicOne @Zone3FireRehab
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 16, 2021
Firefighters attacking hot spots and removing debris from Guru Auto Tech Inc in Seatac #Q13FOX #Seatac pic.twitter.com/k8dHXfsm4j
— Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) February 16, 2021
Massive auto repair shop fire on pac highway just north of 216th pic.twitter.com/SKStb86ccr
— ☀️ (@TrevorTweet) February 16, 2021
https://t.co/1I5HOLzEb0 pic.twitter.com/DZq1Zytd68
— South Sound Freelance News (@SouthSoundNews) February 16, 2021
East side of Pacific Highway between 200th and 216th, Seatac/Des Moines pic.twitter.com/IjBcnnm6tI
— Melissa Ponder (@melponder) February 16, 2021
@KING5Seattle massive fire is at a building on international boulevard South just south of 208th Street and North of the SeaTac Des Moines border pic.twitter.com/QDeA1wyxoy
— Michael Love (@Shit_in_a_bag) February 16, 2021
Tire store caught fire in Seatac, WA. Multiple explosions.. pic.twitter.com/OFF5yeubex
— 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝓀 (@whiteshygay) February 16, 2021
Recent Comments