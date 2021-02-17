SPONSORED :

Why you should trade in a vehicle instead of selling it yourself

Many people think they can do better financially if they sell their own vehicle before buying a new one. Advertiser Legend Auto Sales would like to share some of the finer points of a vehicle transaction for your consideration. Here are half a dozen reasons you may do better by trading in your car, rather than selling it yourself.

You can get a tax break. When you trade in your car, rather than selling it yourself and using the cash as a down payment, you can pay less sales tax on your new ride. In Washington state, tax laws allow the value of your trade-in to be deducted from the total purchase price, therefore, reducing the amount of your sales tax obligation. You need not pay off your existing auto loan in full before purchasing a new vehicle – a dealership can work with you to pay off your existing loan. This gives you flexibility, especially if unexpected circumstances have changed your auto needs. Like, for example, your family is growing or you have a job transition and your current car is no longer ideal. Don’t feel trapped by that old loan. Dealers are well versed in these transactions and can help ensure that the previous auto-loan is properly retired. You can save time! Start shopping on your timeline, there’s no need to wait to sell your car which can typically take from 4-6 weeks. Whereas, by working with a reputable dealership, you can receive a calculation of the value of your car and an offer immediately. Save the sweat. You won’t need to spend hours to detail or recondition your car to sell it – a dealership will do it for you and save you hundreds of dollars. You will protect your personal safety. There are many pitfalls to which you may fall prey, when selling a vehicle to another individual. From personal and property safety, to ensuring against fraud, your transaction is safer at a reputable dealership.You will have peace of mind throughout the process. Legend Auto Sales is paying top dollar for trade-ins. You can get a Kelley Blue Book Cash Offer on your vehicle right from their website. What’s more, you can work with one of South Seattle’s most trusted independent dealers. Legend Auto Sales is a proud member of WSADA, with a coveted A+ Better Business Bureau rating, and a 4.9 star average on DealerRater.

About Legend Auto Sales

Legend Auto Sales is a dedicated independent used car dealership serving drivers from Renton to Kent, WA and beyond with pre-owned auto sales, financing and service. They have been serving South Seattle since 2008 and are committed to offering not only a massive selection of hundreds of quality used trucks, SUVs and cars for sale, but first-rate customer service and low prices. Their commitment to the community extends beyond their dealership service; they are proud to support local causes like Lighthouse of Hope.

