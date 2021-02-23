King County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives – serving the city of SeaTac – recovered more than $101,000 in cash after serving a search warrant this week at a Bellevue motel.

This investigation stemmed from a Jan. 29, 2021 residential burglary where a safe, cash and other items were stolen from a SeaTac residence.

When members of King County’s SWAT team arrested the primary suspect in White Center, he – despite being a convicted felon – was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

Evidence from that arrest led detectives to the Eastside location where they found, under the bed, this sizeable sum of cash.

The photos below resemble something from a movie scene, but instead capture detectives counting the recovered money all of which, except for a single dollar, was in $100 bills.

Additional search warrants were served including one on the suspect’s silver Mercedes. Two necklaces and other jewelry were found in the trunk.

This remains an open investigation with one suspect already booked for possession of stolen property and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

“SeaTac is safer community thanks to the efforts of these deputies and detectives.”

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office