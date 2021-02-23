The City of SeaTac will be hosting a recycling event for all King County residents at the North SeaTac Park Parking Lot on Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021.

Materials to be collected are: shredding, scrap metal, porcelain, motor oil, anti-freeze, household goods, Styrofoam, plastic bags, batteries, CFL light Bulbs, electronics, plastic film and latex paint.

Latex paint disposal will cost $1.25/quart, $2.25/ gallon or $12.25/ five gallon container and must be in original container.

WHAT: Spring 2021 recycling event at

WHERE: North SeaTac Park, North Parking Lot, 13001 20th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98168 (map below)

WHEN: Saturday, March 20, 2021: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers are also requesting the following precautions be met: