The City of SeaTac will be hosting a recycling event for all King County residents at the North SeaTac Park Parking Lot on Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021.

Materials to be collected are: shredding, scrap metal, porcelain, motor oil, anti-freeze, household goods, Styrofoam, plastic bags, batteries, CFL light Bulbs, electronics, plastic film and latex paint.

Latex paint disposal will cost $1.25/quart, $2.25/ gallon or $12.25/ five gallon container and must be in original container.

WHAT: Spring 2021 recycling event at

WHERE: North SeaTac Park, North Parking Lot, 13001 20th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98168 (map below)

WHEN: Saturday, March 20, 2021: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers are also requesting the following precautions be met:

    • We strongly discourage you from attending if you are at increased risk of complications due to COVID-19 – This includes people 60 years or older, and those with underlying medical conditions.
    • Don’t attend if you are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or if someone in your household is.
    • Stay in your vehicle and follow directions by staff.
    • If you must get out of your vehicle, keep at least six feet of space between yourself and others.
    • Do not touch your face.
    • Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds frequently when possible or use alcohol-based sanitizer as an alternative if handwashing is not available.
    • We encourage you to wear a facemask
    • Please be patient as delays can be expected due to event staff maintaining social distancing and customers holding on to items during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.