The City of SeaTac will be hosting a recycling event for all King County residents at the North SeaTac Park Parking Lot on Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021.
Materials to be collected are: shredding, scrap metal, porcelain, motor oil, anti-freeze, household goods, Styrofoam, plastic bags, batteries, CFL light Bulbs, electronics, plastic film and latex paint.
Latex paint disposal will cost $1.25/quart, $2.25/ gallon or $12.25/ five gallon container and must be in original container.
WHAT: Spring 2021 recycling event at
WHERE: North SeaTac Park, North Parking Lot, 13001 20th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98168 (map below)
WHEN: Saturday, March 20, 2021: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Organizers are also requesting the following precautions be met:
- We strongly discourage you from attending if you are at increased risk of complications due to COVID-19 – This includes people 60 years or older, and those with underlying medical conditions.
- Don’t attend if you are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or if someone in your household is.
- Stay in your vehicle and follow directions by staff.
- If you must get out of your vehicle, keep at least six feet of space between yourself and others.
- Do not touch your face.
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds frequently when possible or use alcohol-based sanitizer as an alternative if handwashing is not available.
- We encourage you to wear a facemask
- Please be patient as delays can be expected due to event staff maintaining social distancing and customers holding on to items during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
Can you tell me if this event accepts paper work that needs shredded?