Volunteers are needed this coming Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 3-5 p.m., to help restore a small area of North SeaTac Park near Des Moines Memorial Dr. S.and S. 136th Street (map below) at a Forterra work party:

What to Bring

Please bring a face mask, water bottle, gloves (if you have them) and wear long sleeves and closed-toed shoes.

Where to Meet

Corner of S 136th Street & Des Moines Memorial Drive; Meeting Location Map

Where to Park

There is available street parking along S 136th Street near the meeting location. Pay attention to “No Parking Signs!”

WHEN: Wednesday, March 10, 2021: 3 – 5 p.m.

Contact:

View Site Map

Here’s the signup with details: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/3/

“If you can’t join in the work, feel free to come by and say hello anyway – socially distanced of course!”

Before attending this event, please watch this COVID-19 Volunteer Event Safety Video:

Here’s more from organizers:

Arrive wearing your cloth face covering. You will be expected to keep it on through the entire event. If you forget a mask, extras will be available. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide water and snacks during our events. Please come prepared with your own water bottle and food. You are welcome to bring your own hand sanitizer, work gloves, and specific tools applicable to the tasks outlined in the work plan below (please no power equipment). We will also supply gloves, tools, hand sanitizer, well as sanitation spray for tools.

The brown land on the left side of the photo below shows the edge of this site. It may look discouraging now. But, over the next year, expect a transformation. Multiple volunteer work parties organized by the non-profit organization Forterra – with the support of the City of SeaTac and a grant from the Port of Seattle – are planned here.

Over the next few months, we’ll prepare the site for new plantings. The goal is to install new native trees and other native plants in the late fall. It will be beautiful! And so good to know in years to come that the community brought this area of the forest back to life.

Followup work events are planned at this site on first Thursdays and third Sundays of the month (Sunday March 21st from 3-5 // Thurs. April 1st from 10-12, Sun April 18th from 3-5, and so on.)

There is also a regular last-Sunday-of-the-month work party, led by a different Forest Steward, held near DMMDS and S. 128th in the mornings. If you’d like more info, ask in the comments or pm me. 😊