Courtesy Marc Milrod comes these great photos, taken recently at the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden.

The Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is a one-of-a-kind heritage location that was created to preserve some of the area’s most treasured gardens.

The Garden is situated on approximately 11 acres adjacent to the North SeaTac Community Center.

Included are two gardens that were physically moved to prevent their demolition during SeaTac Airport’s third runway project.

More info on the garden here: http://highlinegarden.org

Click image below to view photo gallery: