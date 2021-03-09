SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office recently caught some trespassing suspects hiding under the stairs in a house:

Police say that on Mar. 6, 2021, at 5:08 p.m., SeaTac deputies received a call for the report of suspicious activity in the 20600 block of Military Road South (map below).

According to the 9-1-1 caller, he saw several people appear to be ‘casing’ a house. Deputies were immediately dispatched.

The home in question was located on a very steep ravine. An arriving deputy noticed someone hiding in the bushes. As the deputy attempted to make contact with him, the male slipped down the hillside. Due to the slope and potential danger of falling, the fire department was called to assist with ropes to get the suspect up the hill and in to custody.

Deputies were told by the suspect that he was with another male and two females, and they all climbed up the ravine to get onto the property. Believing that three other suspects may still be in the home, deputies obtained permission from the homeowner to enter the house.

Once deputies entered the home, all three suspects were found hiding under the stairs in the basement. A pair of gloves and a tool bag containing snippers, tape, and the garage door openers to the house were found.

One of the female suspects claimed they just wanted to come to the house to check out the views. Finding an unlocked door, they decided to illegally enter the house.

All four suspects were booked into the King County Jail.

One male was booked for Criminal Trespass, and his three friends were booked for Investigation of Residential Burglary.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office