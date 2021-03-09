The City of SeaTac and 3R Technology are teaming up to carry out a spring recycling event on Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021.
“Bring your computers, monitors and other electronics for free recycling!”
This free event will be held in the North SeaTac Park parking lot from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: North SeaTac Park, North Parking Lot, 13001 20th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98168
WHEN: Saturday, March 20: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHAT CAN I RECYCLE?
Materials to be collected are: shredding, scrap metal, porcelain, motor oil, anti-freeze, household goods, Styrofoam, plastic bags, batteries, CFL light Bulbs, electronics, plastic film and latex paint. Latex paint disposal will cost $1.25/quart, $2.25/ gallon or $12.25/ five gallon container and must be in original container.
COVID GUIDELINES
- We strongly discourage you from attending if you are at increased risk of complications due to COVID-19. This includes people 60 years or older, and those with underlying medical conditions.
- Don’t attend if you are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or if someone in your household is.
- Stay in your vehicle and follow directions by staff.
- If you must get out of your vehicle, keep at least six feet of space between yourself and others.
- Do not touch your face.
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds frequently when possible or use alcohol-based sanitizer as an alternative if handwashing is not available.
- We encourage you to wear a facemask.
- Please be patient as delays can be expected due to event staff maintaining social distancing and customers holding on to items during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
