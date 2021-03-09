The City of SeaTac and 3R Technology are teaming up to carry out a spring recycling event on Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021.

“Bring your computers, monitors and other electronics for free recycling!”

This free event will be held in the North SeaTac Park parking lot from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: North SeaTac Park, North Parking Lot, 13001 20th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98168

WHEN: Saturday, March 20: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHAT CAN I RECYCLE?

Materials to be collected are: shredding, scrap metal, porcelain, motor oil, anti-freeze, household goods, Styrofoam, plastic bags, batteries, CFL light Bulbs, electronics, plastic film and latex paint. Latex paint disposal will cost $1.25/quart, $2.25/ gallon or $12.25/ five gallon container and must be in original container.

COVID GUIDELINES