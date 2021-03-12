A ribbon cutting was held recently at the Mall of Africa in SeaTac, where immigrants and refugees from the African community can run their businesses and gather together.

A group of Somali community members and business leaders worked together to open the new retail and gathering place after a redevelopment project forced small businesses to close.

The new collection of businesses opened Feb. 26, 2021, with around 41 stalls.

The Mall of Africa is a space in SeaTac where immigrants and refugees from the African community can run their businesses and gather together. It just opened on February 26th and @KingCountyTV was there for the big occasion. See what this new space promises for the region: pic.twitter.com/SgbZzoIEVB — Dow Constantine (@kcexec) March 12, 2021

The new Mall of Africa is located at 21031 International Blvd.: