A ribbon cutting was held recently at the Mall of Africa in SeaTac, where immigrants and refugees from the African community can run their businesses and gather together.

A group of Somali community members and business leaders worked together to open the new retail and gathering place after a redevelopment project forced small businesses to close.

The new collection of businesses opened Feb. 26, 2021, with around 41 stalls.

The new Mall of Africa is located at 21031 International Blvd.: