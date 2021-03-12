Effective this Saturday, March 13, 2021, Sound Transit’s Link light rail will be FREE to passengers traveling to or from appointments at vaccination sites along Link routes, including newly opened sites at Lumen Field and Rainier Beach, as well as local pharmacies and medical facilities.

“Nothing is more important to our health and wellbeing right now than vaccinating as many of our neighbors as quickly and easily as possible. Link will be a fast and convenient way for people to get wherever they need to for their vaccinations, including two of the region’s largest vaccination sites,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. “We want to do all we can to speed our region’s return to normal.”

The free round-trip will be available throughout the day of a vaccination for passengers who show proof of the appointment if requested. Free service will also be available to vaccination site volunteers who provide documentation they are working a shift that day, such as an official email verifying their shift.

The Lumen Field mass vaccination site, the largest of its kind in the nation, is a short walk from the Link Stadium and International District/Chinatown stations. The Rainier Beach Community Vaccination Hub is within a mile of the Rainier Beach Link station.

All Sound Transit passengers must wear face coverings consistent with public health directives. Riders should also follow social distancing and other critical health guidelines to protect the community.

For trip planning assistance or other questions, contact Customer Service at 888-889-6368, TTY Relay 711, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.