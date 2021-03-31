Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday (Mar. 31) announced that – effective April 15, 2021 – all Washingtonians aged 16 and up will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Inslee made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday afternoon:

I’m happy to announce that effective April 15, every adult in Washington will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. pic.twitter.com/bqt9YdrX5p — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 31, 2021 Current COVID-19 trends across the state are concerning, and we must do everything possible to ensure we keep cases down. Now is the time to stay diligent. We’re not out of the woods yet. Opening up full eligibility will be another crucial tool in our fight against this virus. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 31, 2021 3.3 million Washingtonians have received their first dose, & more than 1 million are fully vaccinated. We still have a long ways to go in getting most Washingtonians vaccinated, but if we continue wearing masks, distancing & getting vaccinated – we will knock this virus down. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 31, 2021

RESOURCES

If you are eligible for a vaccine, you are encouraged to look for open appointments across all current options available to you, and not wait:

Call your doctor’s office or health care provider to see if they have available vaccination appointments. Visit Washington State’s Vaccine Locator available in 30 languages. If you have questions or need help making an appointment, call the state’s COVID-19 information hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available. WA COVID Vaccine Finder is a volunteer-driven effort to help Washingtonians find appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. www.covidwa.com King County Partnership Vaccination Sites Seattle: If you live or work in King County and are eligible under Phase 1A or Phase 1B (all tiers), you can sign up for this notification list and will be notified via email when appointments become available at any of the three City of Seattle fixed vaccination sites, including the Lumen Field Event Center. Kent and Auburn . If you live in South King County, learn more about these vaccination sites by visiting “How to get vaccinated” at kingcounty.gov/vaccine.



How to Get Vaccinated With Kaiser Permanente

Whether you’re a Kaiser Permanente member or not, King County employees can follow these steps if you’d like to get your COVID-19 vaccine with Kaiser Permanente.

King County’s Onsite Vaccination Clinic Hosted by Metro on April 9, 2021 – By Appointment Only

King County Metro is hosting a vaccine clinic focused on mission critical Metro workers, Metro contracted drivers and security and other King County employees who are eligible for the vaccine. This clinic will offer 1,000 vaccinations. If demand is high, we will work to schedule another clinic.

Learn more about the April 9 clinic: