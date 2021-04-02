REMINDER : The City of SeaTac’s Drive-through Egg Hunt will be held in the parking lot of the SeaTac Community Center this Saturday, April 3, 2021.

This free event will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the SeaTac Community Center lot, located at 13735 24th Ave S. (map below).

This Egg Hunt is an annual event held for hundreds of kids at Angle Lake Park. “However, this year the event will look different.”

Other changes include following Public Health – Seattle King County guidelines, and to keep the public and staff safe from COVID-19, this year it will be a safer, drive-through event.

Partnering with the Puget Sound Fire Authority and of course the Easter Bunny, City Parks staff will transform the lower Community Center parking lot into a colorful wonderland for families to drive through with their vehicles.

At the end of the drive-through, kids will be given a treat bag.

For more details, please call the Community Center at (206) 973-4682.

SeaTac Community Center

13735 24th Ave. S.

SeaTac, WA 98168