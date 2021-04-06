SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are sharing a story of how – since the summer of 2018 – all King County deputies are equipped with the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, also known as NARCAN:

And they definitely needed it when SeaTac deputies were called to a hotel on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:25 a.m. in the 18700 block of International Boulevard (map below).

Deputies arrived to find a male patient lying on his back in the middle of a hotel room. His female companion told deputies that he had just gotten out of jail and, as a result, she believed the lack of drug use while incarcerated lessened his tolerance for opiates.

Deputies noticed the male was barely breathing and turning blue. They administered one dose of Narcan. The male started to wake up but was incoherent. Around that time the fire department arrived and administered a second dose of Narcan. At this time, the patient became fully awake and refused any additional aid.

The hotel manager soon arrived and informed the male and his female companion they were no longer welcome to stay on the property. Later that afternoon, hotel security called 9-1-1 and reported to dispatch that hotel staff found a gun and holster behind the TV set in that same room. Deputies retrieved the weapon and placed it into evidence.

Deputies are often the first responders on scene during an emergency. In these cases, quickly administering anti-overdose medication can mean the difference between life and death.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office