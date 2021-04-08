SPONSORED :

Experience Counts in Competitive Real Estate Market

If you are currently looking to buy or sell a home, you are probably aware that right now, inventory is low, with many buyers often competing for the most desirable properties. In a market like this, finding an experienced and successful agent to represent and guide you can make all the difference.

Stuart Steadman of Keller Williams Prestige Properties is a proven leader in our area. He ranks within the top 1% of Real Estate agents. Since launching his career as a full time licensed Broker in Washington state in 1999, Stuart has received multiple awards as a top producer, proudly transacting over 800+ home sales. Stuart has the experience and expertise to deliver your desired results with an ultimate goal of delivering an outstanding, professional and hassle free experience for his clients.

With so many successes under his belt, you may assume that he might be a little intimidating, but that, my friend, is where you would be wrong. Having known Stuart for many years now, we have found him to be warm and friendly, with a healthy self-deprecating sense of humor. With an upbeat tone and energetic attitude, it is clear that Stuart truly enjoys working in this field. He is dedicated to being an expert in our area market and beyond, putting in the time to view as many available properties as possible in order to be the most knowledgable advocate for his clients. “As your Broker, I am committed to providing extra attention, care, and communication every step of the way. Accomplishing and exceeding your needs and expectations is my goal.” Stuart states.

Today’s Real Estate market is competitive. In order to secure your best outcome, selecting the right representation is critical. Look to the experience of a proven leader – call Stuart today to ensure a hassle free experience: