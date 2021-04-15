EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

SAVE THE DATE : The second annual PNW Economic Equity Summit – produced in partnership with the Kent Chamber, Renton Chamber, and Seattle Southside Chamber – will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

This online, virtual event aims to gather regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces; specifically the economic inequities and systemic racism in housing, healthcare, and policy in the Pacific Northwest.

The summit will run from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (link to register or sponsor is below).

As our local economy continues to rebuild after the pandemic, we understand that the events of the past year have further exposed the reality that too many are left out of the ride to prosperity. Gentrification and lack of commercial affordability have forced small businesses out of locations they’ve held for years and families priced out of communities they’ve called home for generations. Many public agencies and private companies include equity initiatives as a goal or standard, but are we taking purposeful enough action to foster and create meaningful change?This event will challenge, inspire, and educate business leaders and policymakers on best practices and current trends as well as create a space for dynamic dialogue previously not part of the current conversation.

Participants will hear from leaders in housing, healthcare, and policy and then engage in presentations from local nonprofits, students, and community advocates who will provide concrete solutions to the problems outlined above. Join us at this innovative summit to add your voice to the conversation.

In April, industry leaders and subject matter experts will hear proposals from local nonprofits, students, and community advocates on solutions to creating additional economic equity in our region. Those proposals will be judged and then revealed to the public in the early afternoon of June 23rd at the second annual PNW Economic Equity Summit. This will be an interactive and purposefully collaborative and curated event to ensure equity is encouraged and promoted throughout.

Sponsorship and engagement opportunities are available. Please contact the Seattle Southside Chamber at [email protected] for more information, or feel free to call the Kent Chamber at (253) 854-1770, Renton Chamber at (425) 226-4560, or Seattle Southside at (206) 575-1633.

This event will only be possible and most successful if we are able to garnish both financial and strategic support from businesses, individuals, and public agencies that share our passion and desire to create more economic equity in King County and the Pacific Northwest.

“Will you partner with us?”

WHAT: 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit WHEN: Wednesday, June 23, 2021: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. WHERE: Virtual and in-person options (stay tuned for more details!).

About the Kent Chamber of Commerce

The Kent Chamber’s mission is to be the premier organization in South King County ensuring a healthy and vibrant business community. The chamber has been a business advocate since 1948 and is situated the sixth largest city in Washington with a population of 132,319. In recent years, Kent has experienced impressive economic growth, and is nationally known as a prime location for manufacturing. The Kent Chamber of Commerce brings the business community together in dynamic, profitable ways with their Annual Business Expo, Women’s leadership Conference, and but not limited to the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee established in 2021. Whether members are networking with one another, learning marketing tips, immersing themselves in issues that impact business, or tapping into an array of educational services, the chamber give local business owners the tools to help them thrive.

About the Renton Chamber of Commerce

The Renton Chamber’s mission for over 80 years has been to improve business and economic conditions and the general welfare of the community. We are respected leaders in the region for collaboration, facilitation, and connection. We provide opportunities for leadership development, networking, and advocacy. We work with groups underserved in order to bring equality, support and a voice to their cause. We incubate ideas, events, and businesses—like RenCon, the Seattle Film Summit and the Economic Equity Summit. Our membership includes representatives from world-class international corporations, large and small businesses, our local government, our Small Business Development Center, our educational institutions, and our state-of-the-art medical centers who are united through the Chamber to protect the economic vitality of our community.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.