Photo credit: Robin Malmanger

By Dave Markwell

Following my afternoon walk yesterday, I sat on a bench in my marina thinking and writing. While in thought, a shadow stopped in front of me. I looked up and saw a gal I know. She was jogging and enjoying the nice day, too. We chatted for a few minutes in the sun. It was nice.

I have lots of conversations. I love them. I like people. I’m always interested in interesting people. These conversations remind me of my connection to my town and its people and the world. These connections are why we are here. They are the why, or the purpose, or the meaning of life. Nothing else comes close.

As I sit looking across my little city at a mountain and a marina and the flat waters of my life, I consider the day ahead of me. I look forward to the blue sky and sunshine and greeting people I know. I look forward to a surprise conversation with a friend or making a new one. With this hopeful thought, I step into today with a smile and a reminder that the world is a nice place to be.

Dave Markwell is a life-long Des Moines liver and lover. Former owner of Waterland CrossFit and the Waterland Arcade, Dave is now using his unique story-telling voice to help small businesses tell a better story, and his love for people to help folks live bigger and better lives.

For more info. check out his website: wordsbydave.net .