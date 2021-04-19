The SeaTac Police Department – in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) – will be accepting all potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted medications at a Drug Take Back Day this coming Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Please drop off unused, expired and unwanted medications this Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the SeaTac City Hall Parking Lot.
- These medications – when not disposed of properly – can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.
- This event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the public about the potential abuse of these medications.
- Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold.
- Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply.
- Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
The SeaTac City Hall Parking Lot is located at 4800 S. 188th Street:
