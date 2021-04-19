The SeaTac Police Department – in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) – will be accepting all potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted medications at a Drug Take Back Day this coming Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Please drop off unused, expired and unwanted medications this Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the SeaTac City Hall Parking Lot.

These medications – when not disposed of properly – can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. This event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the public about the potential abuse of these medications. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.



The SeaTac City Hall Parking Lot is located at 4800 S. 188th Street: