On the afternoon of Sunday, April 11, 2021, police allege that the man pictured below used a distinct yellow F150 as a “battering ram” to push a Ford Mustang and BMW into a closed SeaTac repair shop located near the 14200 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive S. (map below)

The motive for this crime remains unknown. Persons working inside the shop were unharmed. Damage to the garage door, this Mustang and BMW were significant.



King County Sheriff’s Office detectives in SeaTac are asking any persons who recognize this man or the yellow Ford to call the non-emergency number at (206) 296-3311. Please reference case C21011235.

Anonymous tips may be shared via P3Tips.com or using the P3Tips app on your mobile device.