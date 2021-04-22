The Sea-Tac Stakeholder Advisory Round Table (StART) meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held via Zoom videoconference. The public is invited to attend. Oral public comment will be taken for 15 minutes at the end of the meeting based on the order of requests. Comments will be limited to no less than 2 minutes each. Due to time limitations, it is possible that not all who signed up will be able to orally comment. Alternatively, written comments are welcome. All written comments received will be attached to the meeting summary. (Note: the facilitator will open the meeting at 4:45 p.m. for those who may want to test their technology and connection.)



Meeting objectives:

Understanding of air travel recovery forecast nationally and locally;

Overview of the Port of Seattle’s Noise Insulation Program;

Update on the Federal Policy Working Group, and;

Aviation Noise Working Group activities.

How to receive the meeting link

If you are interested in attending, please follow the instructions below to receive the Zoom meeting invitation:

Add your name and email address to the online form no later than Wednesday, April 28, 10:00 a.m. The StART facilitator may not be able to send the meeting link if requests are made after this time.

Should you wish to provide an oral public comment at the meeting, please check the box on the online form.

Submitting written comments

To submit written comments, email your comments to the StART Facilitator no later than Wednesday, April 28, 11:30 p.m. All written comments received will be attached to the meeting summary.

StART membership includes community members and staff from the airport cities, and representatives from the air carriers and the Port of Seattle. The Federal Aviation Administration provides agency expertise.

Previous meeting materials can be found on the StART webpage.

Download the April 28, 2021 StART Meeting Agenda here.