Got a garden question? The King County Master Gardeners can answer home gardeners’ questions live via Video Clinic or by sending an email.

The Video Clinic opened for the season on April 6, 2021, and allows gardeners to speak live with a Master Gardener and share images of problems or concerns.

Video Clinics operate every Tuesday, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 16, 2021 (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

Their Email Clinic is open year-round.

Gardeners can send email messages with questions and photos to [email protected].

Information for both Clinics, including the video link, is at https://extension.wsu.edu/ king/ask-a-master-gardener/

The Master Gardener Foundation is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit, supporting the work and activities of the Master Gardener Program.