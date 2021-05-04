The International Community Health Services (ICHS) will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Ethiopian Muslims Association of Seattle (EMAS) on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in SeaTac.
- More than 100 vaccine appointments are available to members of the public.
- Attendees must register online in advance through this Google form.
- ICHS will be administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for 16-18 year olds.
- The Google form will close when all slots are filled. All individuals ages 16 years and older, regardless of insurance or immigration status, are invited to make an appointment.
- The clinic is located at EMAS, located at 3730 S. 166th Street, SeaTac, 98188 (map below), registrants may arrive between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Since April 15, all Washingtonians age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. ICHS has been hosting community pop-up vaccine clinics with community partners since March as part of their ongoing effort to distribute the vaccine equitably to BIPOC and marginalized members of our communities.
To register, visit https://forms.gle/cnLQ7unWncfwvNgn9
More information about the event is here: https://www.ichs.com/event/pop-up-community-vaccine-clinic-at-ethiopian-muslims-association-of-seattle/
To learn more about this event, please call Jessica at (206) 462-7166.
Recent Comments