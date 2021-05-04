The International Community Health Services (ICHS) will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Ethiopian Muslims Association of Seattle (EMAS) on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in SeaTac.

More than 100 vaccine appointments are available to members of the public. Attendees must register online in advance through this Google form. ICHS will be administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for 16-18 year olds. The Google form will close when all slots are filled. All individuals ages 16 years and older, regardless of insurance or immigration status, are invited to make an appointment. The clinic is located at EMAS, located at 3730 S. 166th Street, SeaTac, 98188 (map below), registrants may arrive between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 2 – 3:30 p.m.



Since April 15, all Washingtonians age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. ICHS has been hosting community pop-up vaccine clinics with community partners since March as part of their ongoing effort to distribute the vaccine equitably to BIPOC and marginalized members of our communities.

To register, visit https://forms.gle/cnLQ7unWncfwvNgn9

More information about the event is here: https://www.ichs.com/event/pop-up-community-vaccine-clinic-at-ethiopian-muslims-association-of-seattle/

To learn more about this event, please call Jessica at (206) 462-7166.