SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that they stopped a suspected wire thief during a burglary at a local construction site:

Wire theft is an increasing problem throughout our region as thieves look to make a quick buck selling copper wire.

On May 5, 2021 at 2:59 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a construction site in the 15300 block of International Boulevard South in SeaTac (map below).

Dispatch advised that a security company was monitoring a live video feed at the construction site and saw a male cut open the fence and grab spools of wire.

Deputies approached from both the north and south sides and saw the suspect moving near a trailer that contained a supply of wire. As they announced themselves, the suspect’s initial reaction was to run. Then, he thought better of it and began obeying the deputies commands.

A check of the property found that the suspect had entered two tool trailers by breaking their padlocks and prying the doors open.

Deputies were not surprised when a run of the suspect’s name found he had a felony warrant for burglary, and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of burglary tools.

The male, a Pierce County resident, earned a trip to the King County Jail where he was booked on a new charge of Burglary in the Second Degree.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office