Volunteers are needed to help restore N. SeaTac Park’s forest this coming Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 3 – 5 p.m.

This tiny corner of the park was almost completely overrun with ivy until volunteers began to transform it. Volunteers will be removing ivy from trees and ground to help prepare this area for new plantings in the fall.

Open to the public All ages OK So far 5 out of 10 volunteers registered.



COVID Guidelines

Before attending this event, please watch our COVID-19 Volunteer Event Safety Video – GreenSeattle.org/COVIDvideo

Arrive wearing your cloth face covering. You will be expected to keep it on through the entire event. If you forget a mask, extras will be available. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide water and snacks during our events. Please come prepared with your own water bottle and food. You are welcome to bring your own hand sanitizer, work gloves, and specific tools applicable to the tasks outlined in the work plan below (please no power equipment). We will also supply gloves, tools, hand sanitizer, well as sanitation spray for tools.

What to Bring

Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Hats are recommended and masks required. If you have gardening gloves or hand tools that you like to use, feel free to bring them. Much of the work involves removing ivy from the ground, so knee pads or thick pants may be helpful.

Where to Meet

Meet in the park at the NW corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 136th Street in SeaTac (see map below). If you arrive after the event starts, we’re about 100 – 150 yards down a dirt trail into the trees (not the paved trail). Lat/Long can be entered into Google maps: 47°28’57.1″N 122°18’45.5″W

Meeting Location Map

Where to Park

There’s parking on S. 136th St. right near the meeting place. Additional parking within sight across S.136th St. by the ballfield is also usually available. If coming by bus, the 132 stops on DMMDS near 136th.

More info here: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/10/