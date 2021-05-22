SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Major Crimes detectives are responding to a shooting near the 15200 block of 30th Ave S. in SeaTac (map below) on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Initial reports are that two have been shot, one of which is a child.
As we gather more info, we’ll update this post…
King County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives with our Major Crimes Unit are responding to a shooting near the 15200 blk. of 30th Ave S. PIO is en route and will share updates when available.
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) May 22, 2021
In SeaTac for a shooting on 30th Ave. S. Police say 2 have been shot, one of which is a child. Waiting to talk with police to get more info. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/gsr9n4NLWS
— Nick Popham (@KOMOPopham) May 22, 2021
