Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Dion Johnson, who they say is suspected of being involved in Saturday morning’s shooting in SeaTac.
Police say he is wanted for Attempted Murder, Felony Assault and Attemtped Kidnapping.
Johnson’s Ford van was recovered Saturday in the 5100 block of S. Bond Street in Seattle (map below).
“Consider him armed and dangerous. Call 911 if located.”
#Update: KCSO seeks help in locating Dion JOHNSON after this morning’s SeaTac shooting. He is wanted for Att. Murder, Felony Assault and Att. Kidnapping. His Ford van was recovered today in the 5100 blk. / S Bond St (Sea). Consider him armed and dangerous. Call 911 if located. pic.twitter.com/FGNHGtbwBS
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) May 23, 2021
Recent Comments