To make it easier for students and families in Highline Public Schools to access the COVID-19 vaccine, the school district is partnering with UW Medical Center to host four student and family vaccine clinics starting the first week of June at Tree, Evergreen, Highline, and Mount Rainier high schools.

The 2-hour clinics will be drop-in only. No appointment is required. The clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine and are open to all students (both in-person and remote) who are 12 years old and older, and eligible family members. The vaccines are free and available regardless of health insurance, citizenship or immigration status. Photo ID is not required.



Consent Form

Students younger than 18-years old will need to bring a signed parental/guardian consent form to the clinic. Consent forms are available in multiple languages to provide information. UW Medical Center requires parents/guardians to sign the English consent form. Downloadable consent forms are available below. Printed copies can be requested from schools. Consent forms will also be available at the clinics.

Find vaccine consent forms in additional languages on the King County website.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots. Students and families should plan to be available for both school clinic dates to receive both doses of the vaccine. Students may attend any clinic location, regardless of what school they attend.

LOCATION 1st DOSE DATE 2nd DOSE DATE TIME Evergreen High School

830 SW 116th St. Seattle, WA 98146 Tuesday, June 1 Tuesday, June 22 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tyee High School

424 S. 188th St. SeaTac, WA 98188 Thursday, June 3 Thursday, June 24 2:30-4:30 p.m. Highline High School @ Olympic

615 S 200th St. Des Moines, WA 98198 Friday, June 4 Friday, June 25 2:30-4:30 p.m. Mount Rainier High School

22450 19th Ave. S. Des Moines, WA 98198 Monday, June 7 Monday, June 28 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How many shots will I need?

You’ll need two shots of the Pfizer vaccine. You will get a second shot at least 21 days after the first. The first shot starts building your immunity to COVID-19 and the second dose maximizes and completes that protection. You are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after your second shot.

Is this the same vaccine as the one adults get?

Yes, it’s the same Pfizer vaccine that adults get. People 18 and over can also get Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, but those vaccines have not yet been authorized for younger ages.

Will I get side effects?

Like with other vaccines, you may get side effects like a sore arm, fever, headaches, or feel tired for a couple days after getting vaccinated. These are normal signs that your body’s immune system is building up protection. Some people don’t get any side effects at all.

Can I get COVID-19 from the vaccine?

No. There is no coronavirus in the vaccine and you can’t get COVID-19 from it.

Where can I go to answer vaccine questions for me or my family?

Your doctor or healthcare provider is always a great person to ask. You can also get more questions answered at kingcounty.gov/covid/ vaccine.