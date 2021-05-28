All are invited to join the St. Anne Hospital Foundation for ‘An Evening in the Garden’ at the beautiful Highline Seatac Botanical Garden on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m.

Organizers are very excited to safely bring community members together in support of St. Anne Hospital Foundation.

“We look forward to a fun evening with appetizers, drinks, flowers, and information about how the Foundation supports the hospital and our local community!”

To purchase tickets or make a donation in support of the hospital, visit www.supportstanne.org/Garden.

Due to alcohol being served, this event is 21 and up.

WHEN: July 15th, 2021, 5 – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Highline Seatac Botanical Gardens, 13735 24th Ave S., Seatac, WA, 98168 (map below)

RSVP: Advanced Tickets required. Purchase tickets for $20 per person. To purchase tickets, visit www.supportstanne.org/Garden.