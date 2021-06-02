This week the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park announced that tickets to the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest are now on sale.

The return of this great, grassroots local fundraiser will be from Noon – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

The annual craft beer/blues music festival was sidelined last year due to COVID, but Rotary Club President Bev Mahoney said her Rotarians are approaching this year’s festival with twice the energy:

“We were all extremely disappointed we couldn’t assemble to execute this important fundraiser. Even though our event didn’t happen last year, the needs of those who benefit from Rotary’s important work didn’t go away. This is why our club dug as deeply as we could to access emergency funds to support critical needs, like those helped by the Des Moines Area Food Bank – one of our club’s passion projects for 60+ years.”

Blues & Brews Chairperson Brian Snure had this to say about tickets going on sale June, 1:

“Our club has specialized in putting on ‘fun’ fundraisers like Blues & Brews for over twenty years. The excitement and crazy early ticket sales for the 2021 Blues and Brews brings a smile to my face. We are getting back to what we do best, supporting incredible causes, like Highline Music4Life, supporting the local Blues community by bringing a classic Blues lineup to the stage and supporting our local brewers who will bring a wide array of the region’s best brews.”

Those Blues performances Snure mentioned include the Stacy Jones Band, High Note Group, Too Slim & The Taildraggers, and CD Woodbury.

The fest kicks off on the shores of Poverty Bay at Des Moines Beach Park, from Noon – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

We will feature dozens of craft beers from some of the Northwest’s best beer makers, along with craft ciders, featured wine, and the return of Cocktails With a Cause.

“We are also pleased to announce that we are joining with Cafe Pacific catering to bring a variety of great food to keep our customers happy,” Brian Snure added.

Early Bird tickets are just $35.00 while they last and are exclusively available at

100% of the net proceeds from this event go to causes powered by Rotary, like the Highline Abundance Project, Coats4Kid’s, Dictionaries and 3rd Graders, The Des Moines Area Food Bank, Highline Music4Life, Choose 180 and many others.

Designated Driver tickets will be available at the gate for just $20.

Rotary of Des Moines/Normandy Park, WA will be hosting a COVID-safe event and will follow all applicable guidelines in effect on Aug. 28.

