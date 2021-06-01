Last summer, the City of SeaTac collaborated with local non-profit VibeHunters to sponsor a yard art contest, and this popular event is back for the Summer of 2021, from June 1 through Labor Day.

This contest is open to anyone living in the City of SeaTac.

The goal of this fun summer event is to encourage people and families to work together and create semi-permanent art that can be enjoyed throughout the community.

To be eligible for the contest, art must be created entirely in 2021. Yard art created prior is still eligible to be added to the public map that is created at the conclusion of the event. Art should be visible from the street.

Applications and more information will be available when the contest starts on June 1st. Applications are due by September 3 and all art must be completed by Sept. 4, 2021.

For more information contact [email protected] or call 206.973.4682.