Refugees NW/LCSNW, in partnership with HealthPoint, will be hosting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine events every Thursday through the end of August at Lutheran Community Services Northwest in SeaTac.

“Our goal is to spread awareness and make vaccination services available to the refugee, immigrant, BIPOC and other vulnerable communities,” organizers said.

Vaccines will be given out at Lutheran Community Services Northwest, located at 4040 S. 188th Street, #100 in SeaTac (map below).