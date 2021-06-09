The City of SeaTac is holding an online Open House, where they’re seeking public feedback from those driving, walking or biking through the intersection at Military Road South, South 164th Street, and 42nd Avenue South.

The purpose of this online open house is to provide an opportunity for residents to:

Learn about our study of this intersection. See the design alternatives being considered. Share your feedback: What’s important to you? Which design alternative do you like best?



The intersection at Military Road South, South 164th Street, and 42nd Avenue South connects several important destinations between SeaTac and Tukwila.

Its configuration is complex due to five approaches to the intersection, and there are observed safety issues.

The intersection accommodates high traffic volumes during peak morning and evening hours, and future development in the area is expected to increase the demands for mobility through the intersection.

“We’re evaluating several options and asking for the community’s help to guide improvements that make the intersection safer and more functional,” the city said.

More info here: https://militaryroad.infocommunity.org.