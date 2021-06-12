From our sister site I Love Kent:

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Kent-based Blue Origin concluded its online auction for the very first seat on New Shepard with a winning bid of $28 million.

Nearly 7,600 people registered to bid from 159 countries.

The winning bidder will fly to space on New Shepard’s first human flight on July 20, 2021, and will join Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark (read previous coverage here).

The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space.

The name of the auction winner will be released in the weeks following the auction’s conclusion. Then, the fourth and final crew member will be announced – stay tuned.