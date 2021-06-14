EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.
A SMART Webinar on Stress, Trauma, & Resiliency will be held online this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. – Noon.
Presented by Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s SMART, this Zoom webinar will provide resources and insight for businesses dealing with the impacts of the current COVID-19 situation.
In this session, we’ll hear from subject matter experts who will discuss de-escalation in the workplace. Learn more about how to best respond to stress, trauma, and resiliency.
Speakers will include Jenna Dimock, Safe Jobs Collaborative Program Coordinator at BEST Alliance.
The webinar includes a 30-minute speaking program followed by an audience-directed panel discussion.
Thank you to our Media Sponsor South King Media.
