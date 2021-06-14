EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

A SMART Webinar on Stress, Trauma, & Resiliency will be held online this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. – Noon.

Presented by Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s SMART, this Zoom webinar will provide resources and insight for businesses dealing with the impacts of the current COVID-19 situation.

In this session, we’ll hear from subject matter experts who will discuss de-escalation in the workplace. Learn more about how to best respond to stress, trauma, and resiliency.

Speakers will include Jenna Dimock, Safe Jobs Collaborative Program Coordinator at BEST Alliance .

The webinar includes a 30-minute speaking program followed by an audience-directed panel discussion.