Lawmakers from the 33rd Legislative District will be holding a Town Hall meeting at 6 p.m. in Thursday, June 24, 2021.

This is their chance to hear from constituents, as well as give updates on their work in Olympia on your behalf.

The 33rd District includes SeaTac, Burien, Kent, Des Moines, and Normandy Park.

WHO: Sen. Karen Keiser, Rep. Tina Orwall, Rep. Mia Gregerson

WHAT: 33rd Legislative District virtual Town Hall meeting

WHEN: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021

WHERE: You can watch or participate in the live event on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter.

You can submit questions live in the comment section wherever you are watching, or ahead of time at surveymonkey.com/r/33rdTownHall.

The livestream will not be available until the event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.