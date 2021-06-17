After more than a year living in a pandemic – which resulted in the cancellation of our events and pushed changing to activities set in a virtual world – the City of SeaTac announced that many of their summer events will return this year.

The ‘Music in the Park’ concert series is returning this summer at the newly renovated Riverton Heights Park to comply with social distancing requirements:

Wednesday, July 7 @ 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 @ 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 @ 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 @ 6:30 p.m.



Dance in the Park also returns this summer, every Wednesday afternoon in July:

Wednesday, July 7 @ 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 @ 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 @ 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 @ 12 p.m.



Two performances will also take place at Riverton Heights Park as part of our Theater in the Park event:

Friday, July 23 @ 7:30 p.m. featuring Seattle Shakespeare Company performing “Comedy of Errors” Friday, July 30 @ 7 p.m. featuring Burien Actors Theater performing “Hay Fever”



Other notable activities returning this summer include Senior luncheon picnics, movies in the park for youth and a book club in the park. As of now, the spray park is still closed, and the city is working on hiring lifeguards for Angle Lake this summer.

More information is provided in the city’s Activity Guide, which will also include a complete list of summer camps and classes for children, teens, adults and seniors. The Recreation & Services Guide is your guide to programs offered through the Parks, Community Programs & Services Department. This publication is published quarterly and includes articles and information about our recreation programs, special events, park updates, and Human Services.