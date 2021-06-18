SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend – in Normandy Park, Seattle and Burien.

The first Open House is an awe-inspiring Normandy Park modern farmhouse home w/luxury finishes:

Large gourmet kitchen w/vaulted ceilings which flow onto large outdoor living deck w/gas hookup. Incredible entertaining spaces.

Mother-in-law suite, great for guests, nanny quarters or AirBNB.

Gorgeous master suite w/ walk-in closet.

Mudroom off large garage.

Huge fully finished basement with stunning wet bar.

Level yard with professional landscaping and courtyard. A/C and wired for generator.

Lot A beach rights.

This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 19: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

20540 Marine View Dr SW, Normandy Park, 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $1,650,000 MLS Number: 1779818 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 1971 Approximate House SqFt: 3,682 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,380 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Central A/C Forced Air Tankless Water Heater Ceramic Tile Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet 2nd Kitchen Bath Off Master Dining Room French Doors Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet Wet Bar Wired for Generator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a great Skyway Charmer with lots of upside and room to grow, very Cute house located in convenient Skyway:

Large lot with out building ready for Garage, storage or ADU, New Windows and Location, location!

Minutes from I-5, 405 Light rail, shopping, dining and tons more!

3 nice size bedrooms and 1 full bath.

Bright and spacious living room with an open kitchen.

Mature, easy to maintain landscaping with a fully fenced yard and parking for up to 4 cars!

WHEN:

Friday, June 18: 1 – 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE:

12628 74th pl Place S., Seattle ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $459,950 MLS Number: 1788966 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Year Built: 1943 Approximate House SqFt: 1,290 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,738 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Dining Room



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a really cute Burien home – first time on the market in 35 years!

Brand new carpet, paint, baseboard heaters & Thermostats.

Sunny kitchen with eating space a comfy living room.

Wood burning insert has a charming slate wall surround.

You’ll love the large backyard for all you summer gatherings.

Super easy commute to Seattle/Southcenter/West Seattle and Olde Town Burien.

Great restaurants and entertainment in Olde Town Burien.

Buyer will have to assume the responsibility for work orders if any are called for.

Seller is unable help with any work. The home has to be purchased “AS IS”.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 19: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE:

11642 1st Ave S, Burien ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $385,000 MLS Number: 1791588 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year Built: 1950 Approximate House SqFt: 820 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,250 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Dining Room



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.