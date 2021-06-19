Highline Public Schools’ free summer meal program will begin Monday, June 28, 2021.

Summer meals are free to all students and children 18 years and younger. Registration is not required. Children do not need to be Highline students to participate. Families can choose to pick up either weekly meal kits or daily meals (you cannot do both.) You can choose a different option each week.



Weekly Meal Kits, June 28-August 19:

Each kit includes 7 days of breakfasts and lunches. Families can choose between meat or vegetarian meal kits. Vegetarian kits occasionally include fish. Frozen items and fresh whole produce will need to be prepared at home. Cooking instructions are available at meal sites and on the Nutrition Services webpage.

Alcove at Seahurst Apartments 14001 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien (between buildings 2 and 4) Mondays 11:45-12:45 p.m. Glacier Middle School 2450 S 142nd St, SeaTac Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 a.m. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Evergreen High School 830 SW 116th St, Seattle Wednesdays 7:30-8:30 a.m. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mount Rainier High School 22450 19th Ave S, Des Moines Thursdays 7:30-8:30 a.m. 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Daily Meals, June 28-August 20

The sites below offer ready-to-eat meals. Meals must be consumed on-site.

Hazel Valley Elementary School 402 SW 132nd St, Burien Monday—Friday Breakfast 8:30-9:00 a.m. Lunch noon-12:30 p.m. Madrona Elementary School 20301 32nd Ave S, SeaTac Monday—Friday Breakfast 8:30-9:00 a.m. Lunch noon-12:30 p.m. Southwest Boys and Girls Club 9800 8th Ave SW, Seattle Monday—Friday Breakfast 8:30-9:00 a.m. Lunch 12:30-1:00 p.m.

There will be no meal service on Monday, July 5. Meal times are subject to change. The most current information will be available on the Highline Public Schools website at highlineschools.org .