A mysterious metal obelisk that suddenly appeared near the beach in Woodmont on Monday has suddenly re-appeared in a new location as of Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – right next to “The Maury Island Incident” mural at Harper Studios in Des Moines.

The mural is located on the north side of the building at 605 S. 223rd Street in Des Moines (map below), with the obelisk standing guard next to it.

The strange metallic monolith, which is around 8-10 feet tall, includes unique hieroglyphic-style writing on it that has still not been deciphered (if you can decipher it, please email [email protected]!):

KING5’S CHRIS CASHMAN DOING STORY

Also on hand at the new location Tuesday morning was KING5 Reporter/Producer Chris Cashman, who was tipped off by an anonymous source who “saw it on the blogs.” Cashman interview Steve Edmiston and Scott Schaefer, part of the creative team behind “The Maury Island Incident” film, which is commemorated in the mural.

Cashman’s story is scheduled to air around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday night’s KING5 News, so be sure to tune in.

Below are photos of the obelisk basking in the glory of the fantastic UFO=themed mural in Des Moines: