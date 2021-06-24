With temperatures possibly hitting the triple digits, the City of SeaTac announced that it will be opening the Community Center to serve as a cooling station this Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Community Center is located at 13735 24th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA 98168 (map below). It is equipped with air conditioning and seating.

In addition to the cool setting, drinking water will be available for all.

Anyone seeking shelter from the heat will be required to wear a mask and social distance while inside the Community Center. This is in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Public Health-Seattle King County.

Remember, heat effects everyone differently. People can suffer from heatstroke and heart attacks due to exposure to the sun and high temperatures.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe this summer:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Wear light clothing. Use fans/wet towels to help stay cool. Consider investing in an A/C. Wear sunscreen. Keeps pets inside and cool too.



If you’re venturing into water for some much needed relief from the heat, make sure to check out our article about water safety.